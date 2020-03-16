U.S. and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers explain why they stay active during the COVID-19 outbreak. Including staying fit, passing their PT test, boosting their immune system, and killing the virus. They also remind us to wipe down equipment before and after working out.
Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 04:12
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|743102
VIRIN:
|200316-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107728620
Length:
|00:00:43
Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stay Active During COVID-19 Outbreak, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
