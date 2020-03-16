Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stay Active During COVID-19 Outbreak

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldiers explain why they stay active during the COVID-19 outbreak. Including staying fit, passing their PT test, boosting their immune system, and killing the virus. They also remind us to wipe down equipment before and after working out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 04:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743102
    VIRIN: 200316-A-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_107728620
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Active During COVID-19 Outbreak, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US
    Daegu
    ROK
    US Army
    Republic of Korea
    United States Army
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT