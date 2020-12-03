B-Roll of a trace team PSA published by the 20th Public Affairs Detachment on DIVIDS. Includes an interview of a trace team subject matter expert, Jeffrey Courchaine, USFK Area IV Emergency Manager. Trace teams research who and what patients with COVID-19 may have came in contact with while contagious.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 02:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743098
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107728523
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: USAG- Daegu Trace Team Combats COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
