    Clean Teams: How USAG- Daegu Responds to COVID-19

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Lance Spielmann, commander of the 154th Medical Detachment, explains the purpose of a clean team and important measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


    Music from: www.bensounds.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743097
    VIRIN: 200312-A-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_107728522
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean Teams: How USAG- Daegu Responds to COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US
    Daegu
    ROK
    US Army
    Republic of Korea
    United States Army
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    target_news_asiapacific

