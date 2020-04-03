Royal Thai Marines teach jungle survival training to U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force at Camp Lotawin, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2020, as part of Cobra Gold 2020. Exercise Cobra Gold 20, in its 39th iteration, is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 06:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743096
|VIRIN:
|200304-M-WB494-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107728521
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|CAMP LOTAWIN, TH
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2020: Royal Thai Marines teach 31st MEU MRF jungle survival (B-Roll), by Cpl Isaac Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT