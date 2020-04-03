Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 2020: Royal Thai Marines teach 31st MEU MRF jungle survival (B-Roll)

    CAMP LOTAWIN, THAILAND

    03.04.2020

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Royal Thai Marines teach jungle survival training to U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force at Camp Lotawin, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2020, as part of Cobra Gold 2020. Exercise Cobra Gold 20, in its 39th iteration, is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743096
    VIRIN: 200304-M-WB494-001
    Filename: DOD_107728521
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: CAMP LOTAWIN, TH
    This work, Cobra Gold 2020: Royal Thai Marines teach 31st MEU MRF jungle survival (B-Roll), by Cpl Isaac Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

