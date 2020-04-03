Cobra Gold 2020: Royal Thai Marines teach 31st MEU MRF jungle survival (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Thai Marines teach jungle survival training to U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force at Camp Lotawin, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2020, as part of Cobra Gold 2020. Exercise Cobra Gold 20, in its 39th iteration, is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)