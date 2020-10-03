Trace Teams: How USAG- Daegu Responds to COVID-19

Jeffrey Courchaine, the USFK Area IV Emergency Manager, explains what a trace team does and how it is important to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Music from: www.bensounds.com
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 01:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743095
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107728520
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
