19th ESC Soldiers demonstrate an example of how U.S. Army units respond to an infected area of COVID-19 by using proper sanitizing procedures.
Music from: www.bensounds.com
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 01:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743094
|VIRIN:
|200307-A-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107728518
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Example of Army 'Clean Team' Procedures to Combat COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT