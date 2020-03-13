Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Outdoor Gym BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.13.2020

    Video by Pfc. Robert Wormley 

    AFN Vicenza

    If you’re looking for a good workout head out the Ederle Track and Field where our Fitness Center’s staff brought the work out to you. In response to COVID-19 the indoor portion of the gym has been closed to mitigate the risk of transferring the virus. The outdoor portion of the gym has a hand washing station, extra disinfecting wipes and an enhanced set of rules to keep our community healthy and COVID-19 free.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742890
    VIRIN: 200313-A-FK524-592
    Filename: DOD_107726250
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outdoor Gym BROLL, by PFC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT