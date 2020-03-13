Outdoor Gym

If you’re looking for a good workout head out the Ederle Track and Field where our Fitness Center’s staff brought the work out to you. In response to COVID-19 the indoor portion of the gym has been closed to mitigate the risk of transferring the virus. The outdoor portion of the gym has a hand washing station, extra disinfecting wipes and an enhanced set of rules to keep our community healthy and COVID-19 free.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742889
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-FK524-518
|Filename:
|DOD_107726247
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
