Outdoor Gym

If you’re looking for a good workout head out the Ederle Track and Field where our Fitness Center’s staff brought the work out to you. In response to COVID-19 the indoor portion of the gym has been closed to mitigate the risk of transferring the virus. The outdoor portion of the gym has a hand washing station, extra disinfecting wipes and an enhanced set of rules to keep our community healthy and COVID-19 free.