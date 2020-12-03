Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, addresses the command with the latest coronavirus updates.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 06:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742876
|VIRIN:
|200312-F-AZ587-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107726101
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMUSAFE-AFAF COVID-19 Update, by TSgt Stephen Ocenosak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT