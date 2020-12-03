Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COMUSAFE-AFAF COVID-19 Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.12.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephen Ocenosak 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, addresses the command with the latest coronavirus updates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 06:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742876
    VIRIN: 200312-F-AZ587-0001
    Filename: DOD_107726101
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMUSAFE-AFAF COVID-19 Update, by TSgt Stephen Ocenosak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Gen Jeff Harrigian
    COVID-19
    Cornavirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT