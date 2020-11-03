HG20 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Medic Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in tactical combat casualty care training with their counterparts from the Royal Thai Army on March 11, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand, as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and their long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)