    HG20 Rock Co. and RTA ACFT

    KORAT, THAILAND

    03.11.2020

    Video by Spc. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Charlie "Rock" Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participated in Army Combat Fitness Test training with their counterparts from the Royal Thai Army on March 11, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand, as part of Hanuman Guardian 2020. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and their long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HG20 Rock Co. and RTA ACFT, by SPC Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

