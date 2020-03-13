CHUK SUMET, Thailand (March 6, 2020) -- San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) pulls into port in support of Cobra Gold 2020, March 6, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 03:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742865
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-XL376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107725864
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CHUK SUMET, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 20: USS Green Bay (LPD 20) pulls into port, March 6, 2020, by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT