The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing supports the CENTCOM AOR by providing strategic depth to the commander. Our war-winning airpower is instrumental to the fight.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 02:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742864
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-GK873-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107725835
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 378 AEW Mission Video, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT