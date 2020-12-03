video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, from 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, perform familiarization with entering and exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk for Air Assault operations during Falcon Storm, on Fort Bragg, Nc., March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a brigade exercise that prepares paratroopers to jump, fight, and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Fallon Lewis)