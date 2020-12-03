Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Storm

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Spc. Fallon Lewis 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers, from 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, perform familiarization with entering and exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk for Air Assault operations during Falcon Storm, on Fort Bragg, Nc., March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a brigade exercise that prepares paratroopers to jump, fight, and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Fallon Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 23:27
    Category:
    Video ID: 742860
    VIRIN: 200312-A-AC599-1056
    Filename: DOD_107725770
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Storm, by SPC Fallon Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne
    Fort Bragg
    AATW
    Falcon Storm

