U.S. Soldiers, from 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, perform familiarization with entering and exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk for Air Assault operations during Falcon Storm, on Fort Bragg, Nc., March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a brigade exercise that prepares paratroopers to jump, fight, and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Fallon Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 23:27
|Category:
|Video ID:
|742860
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-AC599-1056
|Filename:
|DOD_107725770
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Falcon Storm, by SPC Fallon Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT