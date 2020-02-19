Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Construction sites B-Roll

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2020

    Video by Luis Casale and Jose Sanchez Alonso

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    There is ongoing construction work around U.S Army bases in Honshu Japan.
    This shows the priority on safety for the local community regarding construction
    work on U.S. Army Japan installations at Yokohama North Dock, Hardy Barracks
    and Camp Zama. These projects will result in improved quality of life for civilians,
    military, contractors and family members.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742858
    VIRIN: 200219-A-HP734-000
    Filename: DOD_107725743
    Length: 00:09:23
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Construction sites B-Roll, by Luis Casale and Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific
    U.S. Army Japan
    Yokohama North Dock
    Camp Zama Japan
    Hardy Barracks
    U.S. Army Japan installations
    Honshu Japan

