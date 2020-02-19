U.S. Army Japan Construction sites B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742858" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There is ongoing construction work around U.S Army bases in Honshu Japan.

This shows the priority on safety for the local community regarding construction

work on U.S. Army Japan installations at Yokohama North Dock, Hardy Barracks

and Camp Zama. These projects will result in improved quality of life for civilians,

military, contractors and family members.