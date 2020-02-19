There is ongoing construction work around U.S Army bases in Honshu Japan.
This shows the priority on safety for the local community regarding construction
work on U.S. Army Japan installations at Yokohama North Dock, Hardy Barracks
and Camp Zama. These projects will result in improved quality of life for civilians,
military, contractors and family members.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 22:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742858
|VIRIN:
|200219-A-HP734-000
|Filename:
|DOD_107725743
|Length:
|00:09:23
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Japan Construction sites B-Roll, by Luis Casale and Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT