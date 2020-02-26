Cobra Gold 20: 31st Marine Expededitionary Unit amphbious operations Feb. 26, 2020.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742857" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 26, 2020) Assault amphibious vehicles assigned to 31st Marine Epeditionary Unit disembark San Anotnio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in support of Cobra Gold 2020, Feb. 26, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are participating in CG 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)