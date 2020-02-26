GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 26, 2020) Assault amphibious vehicles assigned to 31st Marine Epeditionary Unit disembark San Anotnio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) in support of Cobra Gold 2020, Feb. 26, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are participating in CG 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 22:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742857
|VIRIN:
|200226-N-XL376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107725742
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 20: 31st Marine Expededitionary Unit amphbious operations Feb. 26, 2020., by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT