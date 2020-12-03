Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMC and SMMC Message to the Force

    03.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Skelton  

    Communication Directorate       

    The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps deliver a message to the force regarding COVID19, restrictions on graduations at the Marine Corps Recruit Depots, Officer Candidate School and The Basic School, as well as guidance on travel and PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC and SMMC Message to the Force, by SSgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commandant
    CMC
    SMMC
    Message to the Force
    General Berger
    SgtMaj Black
    COVID19
    Corona Virus

