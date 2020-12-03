The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps deliver a message to the force regarding COVID19, restrictions on graduations at the Marine Corps Recruit Depots, Officer Candidate School and The Basic School, as well as guidance on travel and PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 20:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742853
|VIRIN:
|200312-M-UY829-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107725703
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC and SMMC Message to the Force, by SSgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT