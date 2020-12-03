CMC and SMMC Message to the Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742853" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Commandant and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps deliver a message to the force regarding COVID19, restrictions on graduations at the Marine Corps Recruit Depots, Officer Candidate School and The Basic School, as well as guidance on travel and PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton)