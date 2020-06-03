Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG- Daegu Community During COVID-19 Outbreak

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    The community of USAG- Daegu is as vibrant as ever in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 21:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742851
    VIRIN: 200306-A-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_107725698
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG- Daegu Community During COVID-19 Outbreak, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US
    ROK
    US Army
    COVID19
    COVID-19. Daegu

