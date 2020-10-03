Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HPCON Frequently Asked Questions Beale AFB

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Interview featuring Capt. Jenell Brown, Flight Commander of Public Health, at Beale AFB. The interview discusses the basics of Health Protection Conditions, or HPCONs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 742840
    VIRIN: 200310-F-IH091-1002
    Filename: DOD_107725447
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HPCON Frequently Asked Questions Beale AFB, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Beale Air Force Base
    Beale
    California
    Air Force
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Recce Town
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    HPCON
    Health Protection Conditions

