    Around the Air Force: Air Force Priorities, 2021 Budget, and Air Force Song Update

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force features the Secretary of the Air Force’s top four priorities for the force, an update on the Air Force budget, and the Air Force song changes to be more inclusive.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:14
    Video ID: 742836
    VIRIN: 200312-F-MY055-383
    Filename: DOD_107725417
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Air Force Priorities, 2021 Budget, and Air Force Song Update, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

