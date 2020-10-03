Video interview with Maj. Thomas Skinner, Deputy Chief of Aerospace Medicine, at Beale AFB. The interview breaks down the basics of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 17:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|742834
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-IH091-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107725307
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale AFB COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT