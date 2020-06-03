Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Flag 20-2 B-52 Stratofortress timelapse (w/ text)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., sits at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, at the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 6, 2020. Red Flag is an exercise conducted over the 2.9 million square acre Nevada Test and Training Range that prepares Airmen for future threats through experiences in realistic combat scenarios.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742832
    VIRIN: 200306-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_107725282
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 20-2 B-52 Stratofortress timelapse (w/ text), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Red Flag 20-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT