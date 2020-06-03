A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., sits at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, at the start of Red Flag 20-2, March 6, 2020. Red Flag is an exercise conducted over the 2.9 million square acre Nevada Test and Training Range that prepares Airmen for future threats through experiences in realistic combat scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742832
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107725282
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 20-2 B-52 Stratofortress timelapse (w/ text), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
