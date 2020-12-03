Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    28th BW - National K9 Veterans Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A K-9 Veterans Day appreciation video, showing the fun side of Military Working Dogs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 16:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742827
    VIRIN: 200312-F-BH261-001
    Filename: DOD_107725254
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th BW - National K9 Veterans Day, by A1C Christina Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    28th Bomb Wing
    Veterans
    U.S. Air Force
    K9
    Training
    28 BW
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    28th Security Forces Squadron
    MWDs
    AFGSC
    28th SFS
    MWD Handlers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT