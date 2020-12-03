Pfc. Davit Matcharadze, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks about his life in Georgia and how a group of Marines treated him like a brother when he moved to the United States, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2020.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742822
|VIRIN:
|200312-M-JY586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107725229
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brotherhood, by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT