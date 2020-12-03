Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brotherhood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Davit Matcharadze, a Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks about his life in Georgia and how a group of Marines treated him like a brother when he moved to the United States, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2020.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742822
    VIRIN: 200312-M-JY586-1001
    Filename: DOD_107725229
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brotherhood, by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd battalion
    Georgia
    parris island
    marine corps
    recruit training
    fox company
    semper fi
    mcrdpi
    oorah

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT