    DEFENDER-Europe 20 - U.S. Army Maj. Tauara Hodo-Savea

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army Maj. Tauara Hodo-Savea, the 841st Transportation Battalion Chief of Operations, answers questions at Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20 March 11, 2020. The series of activities comprising DEFENDER-Europe 20 and linked exercises will be the largest deployment of U.S.- based Army forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 15:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 742817
    VIRIN: 200311-F-IG885-8002
    Filename: DOD_107725188
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 20 - U.S. Army Maj. Tauara Hodo-Savea, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Combat Camera
    SDDC
    U.S. Army
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER-Europe 20

