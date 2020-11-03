U.S. Army Maj. Tauara Hodo-Savea, the 841st Transportation Battalion Chief of Operations, answers questions at Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20 March 11, 2020. The series of activities comprising DEFENDER-Europe 20 and linked exercises will be the largest deployment of U.S.- based Army forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|742817
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-IG885-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_107725188
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 20 - U.S. Army Maj. Tauara Hodo-Savea, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT