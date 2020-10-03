Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Officer “Willing, Able, Ready” to Fly the Sky

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Littlejohn 

    Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joe Shafer, is an Aviation Mission Survivability and Training Officer and Pilot, with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 228th Theater Fixed Wing Battalion on Pope Army Air Field, Fort Bragg, NC. He is passionate about flying C-12 airplanes. Shafer talks about the unit’s mission and how he feels about flying passengers daily. Shafer also explains how to pre-check a flight, and become clear for take-off.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Officer “Willing, Able, Ready” to Fly the Sky, by SSG Jessica Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

