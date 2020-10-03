Aviation Officer “Willing, Able, Ready” to Fly the Sky

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joe Shafer, is an Aviation Mission Survivability and Training Officer and Pilot, with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 228th Theater Fixed Wing Battalion on Pope Army Air Field, Fort Bragg, NC. He is passionate about flying C-12 airplanes. Shafer talks about the unit’s mission and how he feels about flying passengers daily. Shafer also explains how to pre-check a flight, and become clear for take-off.