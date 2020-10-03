Aviation Officer “Willing, Able, Ready” to Fly the Sky

Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joe Shafer, is an Aviation Mission Survivability and Training Officer and Pilot, with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 228th Theater Fixed Wing Battalion on Pope Army Air Field, Fort Bragg, NC. He is passionate about flying C-12 airplanes. Shafer talks about the unit’s mission and how he feels about flying passengers daily. Shafer also explains how to pre-check a flight, and become clear for take-off.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742813
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-VT089-473
|Filename:
|DOD_107725179
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
