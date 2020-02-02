B-Roll: Airman 1st Class Hannah Christensen Earns Iowa Airman Of The Year

B-Roll: An interview with Airman 1st Class Hannah Christensen about being a KC-135 crew chief and earning the Iowa Airman Of The Year.
|02.02.2020
|03.12.2020 14:45
|B-Roll
|742800
|200202-Z-VK221-004
|DOD_107724982
|00:04:46
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|1
|1
|1
|0
