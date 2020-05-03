Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MSgt Brown - Resiliency Speaker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jahara Brown, one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of 2019, visits Scott Air Force Base. Sgt. Brown spoke with members of Team Scott on resiliency and told his story of strength.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742779
    VIRIN: 200305-F-HE813-430
    Filename: DOD_107724745
    Length: 00:50:56
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSgt Brown - Resiliency Speaker, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Scott Air Force Base
    Team Scott
    12 Outstanding Airmen of 2019

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT