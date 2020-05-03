Master Sgt. Jahara Brown, one of 12 Outstanding Airmen of 2019, visits Scott Air Force Base. Sgt. Brown spoke with members of Team Scott on resiliency and told his story of strength.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742779
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-HE813-430
|Filename:
|DOD_107724745
|Length:
|00:50:56
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSgt Brown - Resiliency Speaker, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT