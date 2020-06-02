Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father and Son Enlist Together in the Ohio Air National Guard (B-Roll)

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Alec Coil and Riley Coil enlisted together in the Ohio Air National Guard and will serve in the 200th RED HORSE Squadron in Mansfield, Ohio. The 200th RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer) unit provides a highly mobile civil engineering response force to support contingency and special operations worldwide.

    (Ohio Air National Guard video by SrA Marc Wilson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742776
    VIRIN: 200206-Z-AG489-001
    Filename: DOD_107724691
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father and Son Enlist Together in the Ohio Air National Guard (B-Roll), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

