Alec Coil and Riley Coil enlisted together in the Ohio Air National Guard and will serve in the 200th RED HORSE Squadron in Mansfield, Ohio. The 200th RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer) unit provides a highly mobile civil engineering response force to support contingency and special operations worldwide.
(Ohio Air National Guard video by SrA Marc Wilson).
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742776
|VIRIN:
|200206-Z-AG489-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107724691
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Father and Son Enlist Together in the Ohio Air National Guard (B-Roll), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
