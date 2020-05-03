Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Air Force Airmen Producing Outcomes

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    The 16th Air Force could not accomplish our mission without the incredible contributions of each Airman in our enterprise. Our workforce is comprised of a broad range of functional experts, each with an important role. This video demonstrates the range of activities that our empowered Airmen contribute every day to deliver outcomes for the nation. Thanks for what you do. RISE UP!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742770
    VIRIN: 200305-F-RN139-738
    Filename: DOD_107724606
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US
    16AF (Air Forces Cyber)

