The 16th Air Force could not accomplish our mission without the incredible contributions of each Airman in our enterprise. Our workforce is comprised of a broad range of functional experts, each with an important role. This video demonstrates the range of activities that our empowered Airmen contribute every day to deliver outcomes for the nation. Thanks for what you do. RISE UP!
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 12:40
This work, 16th Air Force Airmen Producing Outcomes, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
