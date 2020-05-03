16th Air Force Airmen Producing Outcomes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 16th Air Force could not accomplish our mission without the incredible contributions of each Airman in our enterprise. Our workforce is comprised of a broad range of functional experts, each with an important role. This video demonstrates the range of activities that our empowered Airmen contribute every day to deliver outcomes for the nation. Thanks for what you do. RISE UP!