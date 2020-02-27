Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Biese 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course B-Roll

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742767
    VIRIN: 200227-F-XK411-684
    Filename: DOD_107724593
    Length: 00:13:44
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course B-Roll, by SrA Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Virginia
    Langley Air Force Base
    F-22 Raptor
    Air Force
    US Air Force
    Airman
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st FIghter Wing
    JBLE
    633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    ACC Demo Team
    Senior Airman Tristan Biese
    HFTC 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT