Cobra Gold 20: USS Green Bay (LPD 20) flight operations, March 5, 2020

GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) recovers UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (REIN) after operations in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, March 5, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Expeditionary Unit team are participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)
|03.05.2020
|03.12.2020 08:59
|B-Roll
|742756
|200305-N-RU810-1001
|DOD_107724458
|00:01:16
|GULF OF THAILAND
|12
|4
|4
|0
