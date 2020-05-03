Cobra Gold 20: USS Green Bay (LPD 20) flight operations, March 5, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GULF OF THAILAND (March 5, 2020) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) recovers UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (REIN) after operations in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020, March 5, 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Expeditionary Unit team are participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Vincent E. Zline)