USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742748" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200306-N-FA868-1003 GULF OF THAILAND (Mar. 6, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts flight operations on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore C. Lee)