    USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.06.2020

    Video by Seaman Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200306-N-FA868-1003 GULF OF THAILAND (Mar. 6, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts flight operations on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742748
    VIRIN: 200306-N-FA868-1003
    Filename: DOD_107724394
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    MH-60S
    HSC-25
    Island Knights
    Sea Hawk
    Thailand
    LHA 6
    Cobra Gold 20
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    CG20

