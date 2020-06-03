200306-N-FA868-1003 GULF OF THAILAND (Mar. 6, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts flight operations on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in support of Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. America Expeditionary Strike Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in Cobra Gold 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore C. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742748
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-FA868-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107724394
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations, by SN Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT