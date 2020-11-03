CNFJ/USNH Yokosuka COVID-19 Update

Rear Admiral Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan, and Captain Drew Bigby, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka commanding officer, provide an update on regional efforts in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
|03.11.2020
|03.12.2020 04:04
|Video Productions
|742741
|200311-N-DO831-001
|DOD_107724326
|00:03:54
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|5
|2
|2
|0
