    CNFJ/USNH Yokosuka COVID-19 Update

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Aidan Campbell 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    Rear Admiral Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan, and Captain Drew Bigby, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka commanding officer, provide an update on regional efforts in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 04:04
