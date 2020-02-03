Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gen. Robert Abrams Visits USAG Daegu, evaluates US Response to COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Robert Abrams, commander of the United States Forces Korea, visits USAG Daegu to assess the US response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 00:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742736
    VIRIN: 200302-A-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_107724188
    Length: 00:13:33
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Robert Abrams Visits USAG Daegu, evaluates US Response to COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US
    Daegu
    ROK
    US Army
    Army
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT