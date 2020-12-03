Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month 2020

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.12.2020

    Video by Pfc. Faith Rose 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler (MCIPAC-MCB) honors Women's History Month by recognizing women throughout the Corps' history and interviewing one of our own: Capt. Jessica R. De Maria, company commander of Bravo company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIPAC-MCB. De Maria speaks on what women's history means to her in relation to the Marine Corps and what it means for the future of the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Faith Rose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2020, by PFC Faith Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    history
    Women's History Month
    women
    Marines
    struggle
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

