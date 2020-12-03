Women's History Month 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler (MCIPAC-MCB) honors Women's History Month by recognizing women throughout the Corps' history and interviewing one of our own: Capt. Jessica R. De Maria, company commander of Bravo company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIPAC-MCB. De Maria speaks on what women's history means to her in relation to the Marine Corps and what it means for the future of the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Faith Rose)