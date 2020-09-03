Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KBYG - Preventing Coronavirus Hero Series 4/6, Wear A Mask

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2020

    Video by Jay Mann 

    USAG Humphreys

    Know Before You Go - USAG Humphreys Preventing Coronavirus Hero. Vincent tells us how he prevents the spread of Coronavirus at work by wearing a mask.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 22:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742728
    VIRIN: 200309-A-FE574-004
    Filename: DOD_107724147
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KBYG - Preventing Coronavirus Hero Series 4/6, Wear A Mask, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Prevention
    Hero
    Army
    Corona
    Jay Mann
    Camp Humphreys
    USAGH
    Coronavirus

