Commander's Message to the Team Redstone Workforce

Redstone Arsenal, AL -- Col. Kelsey Smith, Redstone Garrison Commander, and Col. Anthony Meador, Fox Army Health Center Commander, share with the Team Redstone workforce an installation status update, preventative care tips to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-10, and share the facts our workforce needs to know.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 20:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|US
