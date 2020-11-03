Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander's Message to the Team Redstone Workforce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Julie Frederick 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Redstone Arsenal, AL -- Col. Kelsey Smith, Redstone Garrison Commander, and Col. Anthony Meador, Fox Army Health Center Commander, share with the Team Redstone workforce an installation status update, preventative care tips to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-10, and share the facts our workforce needs to know.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 20:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742721
    VIRIN: 200311-A-CV291-623
    Filename: DOD_107724050
    Length: 00:15:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander's Message to the Team Redstone Workforce, by Julie Frederick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Redstone Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT