Senior Airman Mikala N. Torres, 377th Security Forces Group defender, talks about her experiences as a woman in security forces, March 3, 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Team Kirtland recognizes this defender as part of Women's History Month to honor the past, by securing the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 18:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|742719
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-MQ455-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_107723958
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month—Continuing the legacy, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
