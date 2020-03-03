Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month—Continuing the legacy

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mikala N. Torres, 377th Security Forces Group defender, talks about her experiences as a woman in security forces, March 3, 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Team Kirtland recognizes this defender as part of Women's History Month to honor the past, by securing the future. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 18:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 742719
    VIRIN: 200311-F-MQ455-1000
    Filename: DOD_107723958
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    This work, Women’s History Month—Continuing the legacy, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WomensHistoryMonth
    BigBaseBiggerMission
    KirtlandAirForceBase
    TeamKirtlland

