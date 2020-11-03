DoD Officials Testify on Maintaining DOD's Technological Edge

Michael D. Griffin, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering , Office of the Secretary of Defense; Bruce D. Jette, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; and William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, testify at the House Armed Services subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities hearing: “Reviewing Department of Defense Science and Technology Strategy, Policy, and Programs for Fiscal Year 2021: Maintaining a Robust Ecosystem for Our Technological Edge”, March 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 20:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|742718
|Filename:
|DOD_107723950
|Length:
|01:28:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
