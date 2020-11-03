Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Officials Testify on Maintaining DOD's Technological Edge

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Michael D. Griffin, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering , Office of the Secretary of Defense; Bruce D. Jette, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; and William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, testify at the House Armed Services subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities hearing: “Reviewing Department of Defense Science and Technology Strategy, Policy, and Programs for Fiscal Year 2021: Maintaining a Robust Ecosystem for Our Technological Edge”, March 11, 2020. 

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 20:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742718
    Filename: DOD_107723950
    Length: 01:28:57
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
