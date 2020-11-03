DoD Officials Testify on Maintaining DOD's Technological Edge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Michael D. Griffin, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering , Office of the Secretary of Defense; Bruce D. Jette, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; and William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, testify at the House Armed Services subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities hearing: “Reviewing Department of Defense Science and Technology Strategy, Policy, and Programs for Fiscal Year 2021: Maintaining a Robust Ecosystem for Our Technological Edge”, March 11, 2020.