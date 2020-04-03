Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Defender Challenge

    RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Defenders across the United States Air Forces in Europe came together at Ramstein Air Base to compete for a chance to win as a U.S.A.F.E. level challenger. There is also a team of ten that will select five Defenders to represent U.S.A.F.E. at the world competition at Joint-Base San Antonio, Camp Bullis, in San Antonio, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 17:37
    USAFE
    Ramstein AB
    Ramstein
    Security Forces
    Defender
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    USAFE Defender Challenge

