Defenders across the United States Air Forces in Europe came together at Ramstein Air Base to compete for a chance to win as a U.S.A.F.E. level challenger. There is also a team of ten that will select five Defenders to represent U.S.A.F.E. at the world competition at Joint-Base San Antonio, Camp Bullis, in San Antonio, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 17:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742712
|VIRIN:
|200304-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723915
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE Defender Challenge, by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
