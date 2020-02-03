Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thunderbirds Promo (Luke Days 2020)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Cook  

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks about his time as a Thunderbird, their history, and what it means to host them back at Luke Air Force Base during Luke Days 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742709
    VIRIN: 200301-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_107723906
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Promo (Luke Days 2020), by SrA Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Combat Command
    Air Education Training Command
    Luke Days 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT