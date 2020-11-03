Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escape Room

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Time is ticking for you to book a spot in the Goodfellow AFB Resiliency Escape Room. Come down to the Avenger’s Lounge with your friends and challenge your critical thinking skills while training on important topics. The Escape Room is open Monday through Friday from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm. Sign up now at: https://tinyurl.com/t4wmfuq

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742689
    VIRIN: 200311-F-ED401-361
    Filename: DOD_107723679
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Escape Room, by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    resiliency
    SAPR
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Escape Room

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT