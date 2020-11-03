video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742689" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Time is ticking for you to book a spot in the Goodfellow AFB Resiliency Escape Room. Come down to the Avenger’s Lounge with your friends and challenge your critical thinking skills while training on important topics. The Escape Room is open Monday through Friday from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm. Sign up now at: https://tinyurl.com/t4wmfuq