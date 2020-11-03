Time is ticking for you to book a spot in the Goodfellow AFB Resiliency Escape Room. Come down to the Avenger’s Lounge with your friends and challenge your critical thinking skills while training on important topics. The Escape Room is open Monday through Friday from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm. Sign up now at: https://tinyurl.com/t4wmfuq
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 15:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742689
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-ED401-361
|Filename:
|DOD_107723679
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Escape Room, by A1C Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT