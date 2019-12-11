Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Ranger Regiment: Army Combat Fitness Test

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2019

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Benning, Georgia, November 2019. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2019
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742688
    VIRIN: 191112-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107723667
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Army Combat Fitness Test, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

