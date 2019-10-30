Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Ranger Regiment: Ranger Communicator (25 MOS Series)

    GA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2019

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment discuss what it is like to be a Ranger Communicator in Fort Benning, Georgia, October 2019. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2019
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742686
    VIRIN: 191030-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107723640
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Ranger Communicator (25 MOS Series), by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

