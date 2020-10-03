Maryland Army National Guard Recruiter Staff Sgt. Willie Johnson shares how he used the MDARNG benefits to pay for his college education. He also has a talent that makes him really popular on the dancefloor. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
This work, Get to Know MDARNG Staff Sgt. Willie Johnson, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS
