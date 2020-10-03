Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know MDARNG Staff Sgt. Willie Johnson

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Army National Guard Recruiter Staff Sgt. Willie Johnson shares how he used the MDARNG benefits to pay for his college education. He also has a talent that makes him really popular on the dancefloor. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know MDARNG Staff Sgt. Willie Johnson, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

