    March 2020 Commander's Corner - Climate Survey video

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Holbeck, 116th Air Control Wing commander, Georgia Air National Guard, shares about the annual climate survey in this video skit and interview at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742671
    VIRIN: 200306-Z-XI378-1001
    PIN: 31098
    Filename: DOD_107723535
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    116th Air Control Wing
    Robins Air Force Base

