    Culture of Innovation

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Airman Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    This video highlights a small portion of all the innovation happening at JBER, being driven by big A airmen empowered to improve their work environment.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742665
    VIRIN: 200311-F-ET937-1001
    Filename: DOD_107723485
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culture of Innovation, by Amn Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBERInnovativeAF

