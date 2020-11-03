Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Female Artillery Chief

    NORWAY

    03.11.2020

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shannon Lilly with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, II Marine Expeditionary Force, during a live-fire range near Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2020. Cpl. Lilly is the first female artillery chief and the first female artillery chief to fire an M777 Howitzer. The Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging, Arctic environment.

    Video by Army Spc. Christopher Brecht

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:05
    Category: Package
    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    weeklyvideos

