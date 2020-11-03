video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shannon Lilly with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, II Marine Expeditionary Force, during a live-fire range near Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2020. Cpl. Lilly is the first female artillery chief and the first female artillery chief to fire an M777 Howitzer. The Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging, Arctic environment.



Video by Army Spc. Christopher Brecht