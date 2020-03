USS Green Bay LCAC operations, March 10, 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742659" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GULF OF THAILAND (March 10, 2020) – A landing craft, air cushion assigned to Naval Beach Group 7 embarked aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) performs operations. Green Bay, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos)